Eva Frances Bumgarner
1940 - 2020
Eva Frances Bumgarner

July 14, 1940 - September 6, 2020

Eva Frances Bumgarner, 80, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Born July 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ransom and Pearl Fox.

Frances is survived by her brother, Bob Fox; sister, Doris Fox; two nieces; one nephew; and two great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, James Garland Bumgarner; brother, Jim Fox.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Snowhill UMC.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Snowhill UMC
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
