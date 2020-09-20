1/1
Evelyn Joan Stallard Linkous
1937 - 2020
Evelyn Joan Stallard Linkous

July 24, 1937 - September 17, 2020

Everlyn Joan Stallard Linkous, 83, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Born July 24, 1937, in Letcher, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Curtis Stallard and Maude Hampton Stallard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tollie Stallard.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Brady Linkous Jr.; son, David Linkous and wife, Donna; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Catawba Memorial Park.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Catawba Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
