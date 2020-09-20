Evelyn Joan Stallard LinkousJuly 24, 1937 - September 17, 2020Everlyn Joan Stallard Linkous, 83, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.Born July 24, 1937, in Letcher, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Curtis Stallard and Maude Hampton Stallard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tollie Stallard.Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Brady Linkous Jr.; son, David Linkous and wife, Donna; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Catawba Memorial Park.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations