Frances Stewart BargerAugust 29, 1926 - September 4, 2020Frances Stewart Barger, 94, passed away peacefully at Trinity Village Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a period of declining health.Frances was born Aug. 29, 1926, to the late Robert L. Stewart and Rosalee Hawn Stewart of Catawba.After high school, Frances was employed in Catawba for a short period of time in the textile industry. During World War II, she moved with a friend to Baltimore, Md., to work at Glen L. Martin Aircraft Co. as a "Rosie the Riveter".Once she returned home, she went back to work in the textile field where she held various positions until she retired. During this time she met Paul Kenneth Barger, the love of her life. They were married Feb. 11, 1949.Frances and Paul Kenneth had the perfect marriage. Where you saw one, the other was there as well. They enjoyed traveling to the beach and to their lake house. Frances lost Paul Kenneth July 4, 2013, after 64 years and 6 months together. They had no children.Frances loved being outdoors, digging in the dirt working in the garden and in her flowers. She loved her Lord and her family.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Ophelia and David Barger; her stepmother, Annie Vaughn Stewart (who helped raise her); brothers, James, Glenn, Robert, Thomas, Fred and Carl; sisters, Annie S. Yount and Minnie S. Lail; brother-in-law, Jerry Sigmon; and several nephews.Frances is survived by a half siblings, Roy Stewart and wife, Jean, and Ruth Stewart Sigmon; brother-in-law, Benny Barger and wife, Donna; nieces, Fern Wilcox, Thelma Miller, Ruby Beatty, Glenda Fraizer, Jeannie Lail, Brenda Harris, Carol Fulenwider, Judy Lail, Becky Subat, and Amanda Barger-Williams; and nephews, Neal Stewart, Tommy Ray Stewart, Steve Yount, James Ray Lail, Billy D. Stewart, Kevin Stewart, Randy Stewart, Jerry Stewart, and Timothy Stewart.Because of COVID-19 we request a small gathering of family and friends at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Schmitz of East Hickory Baptist Church will be officiate assisted by Mark Lail. We kindly ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.Pallbearers will include, James Lail, Mark Lail, Benny Barger, and Tim Stewart.Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.We want to thank the staff of Trinity Village, especially Jonathan and Nicole, who called us frequently and kept us updated on Frances' condition. They are so appreciated by the family. We wish we could give them hugs, and thank them in person.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Hickory Baptist Church, 130 16th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home