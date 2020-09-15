Frankie Smith CookeSeptember 11, 2020Frankie Smith Cooke, 101, of Newton, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ephariam and Verona Gordon Smith, and a member of First United Methodist Church her whole life where she taught Sunday school and helped with the nursery.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Eugene Cooke; three sons, Joseph, Johnny, and Jeffrey Cooke; two sisters, Merle Smith and Ruth DiMartile; and brother, Joseph Smith.She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Cooke of Newton; son, Ted Cooke of Newton, son-in-law, Johnny DiMartile of Harrisburg, Pa.; sister, Katie Fleming of Newton, and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Mrs. Cooke's life will be held Wednesday, Sept, 16, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Josh Sherfy officiating. Burial at Eastview Cemetery will follow the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made First United Methodist Church, 300 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.Willis Reynolds Funeral Home