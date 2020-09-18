1/1
Geraldine Elizabeth Clark
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Elizabeth Clark

July 4, 1941 - September 16, 2020

Geraldine Elizabeth Clark, 79, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Geraldine was born July 4, 1941, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Charlie Canipe and Mammie Jonas Canipe. She was awarded Yard of the Month for the City of Newton many times, a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover and prior to her retirement, an inspector in the furniture industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; and three sisters

She is survived by husband of 62 years, Ralph Edward Clark of the home; son, Eddie Clark and wife, Tanya, of Hickory; daughters, Teresa Crouse and husband, Kenneth, and Sandra Taylor and husband, Jeff, all of Newton; brother, James Canipe of Arizona; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.

The family will receive friends today, (Friday, Sept. 18), from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved