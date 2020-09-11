Ginger LynchMay 26, 1956 - September 9, 2020Ginger Lynnette Setzer Lynch, 64, of Catawba, went home way too soon to be with her Heavenly Maker Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.She was born May 26, 1956, in Iredell County to the late Billy Boyd Setzer Sr. and Bobbie Jane Eastridge Setzer. Ginger was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Claremont and employed as a Geriatrics nurse. She enjoyed fishing, beach trips, wood crafting, painting, gardening and caring for her cats. Ginger was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and spent many years taking care of others. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Jewel Abernathy; paternal grandparents, Walter and Beulah Setzer and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Those left to cherish her memory areher husband of 43 years, William Lynch of the home; daughters, Lynn Prince and husband, Mike, of Claremont, Christie Isenhour and husband, Tony, of Catawba; brother, Billy Setzer Jr. and significant other, Rosalie Punch, of Newton; sister, Sherry Carroll of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Lilly and Laney Isenhour; and numerous nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Ginger's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Marcus Hovis will officiate. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Dean Wise, John Lynch, Charles Lynch, Mike Prince and Tony Isenhour.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Ebenezer Lutheran Church, c/o Patricia Gibson, 1520 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Catawba, NC 28609; or ASPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd. Route 7, Newark, DE 19713.