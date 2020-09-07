1/1
Hattie Ellen Dover Ramsey
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie Ellen Dover Ramsey

March 29, 1929 - September 5, 2020

Mrs. Hattie Ellen Dover Ramsey, 91, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 29, 1929, in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Will Dover and Rebirtie Dixon Dover. She was a member of Gospel Light Church and prior to her retirement, was employed as a winder at Carolina Mills for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ramsey; sons, Jerry Ramsey and Kenneth Ramsey; daughter, Kathy Grant; grandson, Jack Tyler Ramsey; granddaughter, Kriket Dawn Ramsey; brothers, John P. Dover, William Dover, and Bobby Dover; sisters, Ovder Pruitt, Maggie Mullinax and Annie McCallister.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Ramsey of Maiden, Carl Lee Ramsey of Claremont, and John Ramsey of Morganton; brother, Clarence Dover of Conover; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton with the Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3208 W US 64-90 Hwy., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved