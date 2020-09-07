Hattie Ellen Dover RamseyMarch 29, 1929 - September 5, 2020Mrs. Hattie Ellen Dover Ramsey, 91, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born March 29, 1929, in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Will Dover and Rebirtie Dixon Dover. She was a member of Gospel Light Church and prior to her retirement, was employed as a winder at Carolina Mills for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ramsey; sons, Jerry Ramsey and Kenneth Ramsey; daughter, Kathy Grant; grandson, Jack Tyler Ramsey; granddaughter, Kriket Dawn Ramsey; brothers, John P. Dover, William Dover, and Bobby Dover; sisters, Ovder Pruitt, Maggie Mullinax and Annie McCallister.She is survived by her sons, Richard Ramsey of Maiden, Carl Lee Ramsey of Claremont, and John Ramsey of Morganton; brother, Clarence Dover of Conover; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton with the Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3208 W US 64-90 Hwy., Taylorsville, NC 28681.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton