1/1
Jack Abernethy
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Abernethy

December 12, 1927 - September 18, 2020

Jack Durant Abernethy, 92, of Conover, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 12, 1927 in Catawba County, to the late Frank and Sydnie Lominac Clark. Jack was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover and served in the National Guard. He retired from the local ABC Store where he worked as a store clerk for many years. Jack enjoyed wood working, bee keeping, golfing, fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sidney Abernethy and great-grandson, Mason Abernethy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Nellie Eckard Abernethy of the home; daughter, Karen Reinhardt and husband, Bobby, of Conover; grandchildren, Ashley Huffman, Bobby Reinhardt II, Derek Abernethy and Robbie Winters; and great-grandchildren, Landon Huffman, Brooke Huffman and Sydnie Abernethy.

A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Angela Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will be available from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Pallbearers are Bobby Reinhardt II, Derek Abernethy, Mark Hollar, Robert Huffman and Landon Huffman.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Bennett Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved