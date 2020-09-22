1/1
Josephine Lutz Icard
1928 - 2020
Josephine Lutz Icard

Josephine Lutz Icard was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Lutz and Viola Teague Lutz, and she was born Sept. 7, 1928.

She was married to the late Robert Rowe Icard, they had one son, James Dwight Icard, who most people know as "Jim" Icard, and one daughter-in-law, Mary Paulette Icard. She is also survived by three grandchildren, James David Icard, Steven Sean Icard and wife, Karen Campbell, and Molly Icard Williams and husband, Chris; six great-grandchildren, Garrett, Chandler, Haleigh and Zoe Icard, Erik and Nickolas Williams; and sister, Judy Carpenter and husband, Sherman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Rowe Icard; brothers, Billy Joe Lutz and Jackson Lee Lutz; sisters, Shirley Lutz Matthews and Jeanette Lutz Lail; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Diane Lail Hefner.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Longview.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Catawba Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Catawba Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jan Lovelace officiating.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
SEP
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Catawba Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
