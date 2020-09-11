Josie Huffman ClineApril 9, 1930 - September 7, 2020Josie "Jo" Gaye Huffman Cline, 90, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her residence in Hickory. Jo was born April 9, 1930, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Ottis Roy Huffman and Stacie Buretta Dellinger Huffman.In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Wade Cline.She is survived by sons, Michael Cline, Joel Cline and wife, Nancy; daughter, Dianne "Dee Dee" Caudill and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Jonah Cline, Hanna Cline, Neil Caudill and Dana Smith; and two great-grandchildren.Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved classical music and was an avid reader.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with the Rev. Randall Cauble of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2120 Startown Rd., Hickory, NC 28602; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover