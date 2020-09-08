1/
Kenneth Wade "Ken" Travis
1946 - 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Wade Travis

July 15, 1946 - September 2, 2020

Kenneth "Ken" Wade Travis, 74, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Ken was born July 15, 1946, in Hickory, to the late Wade Woodrow Travis and Ruth Flowers Travis.

A member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam where he earned the sharpshooter medal and the Presidential award. He was Director of Purchasing with Bassett Furniture and Davis Wood Products. Ken loved golf, working crossword puzzles, Sudoku, computer games and playing bridge and poker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Justin Heesch.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy Bolick Heesch Travis; daughters, Carolyn Perdue and husband, the Rev. Randy Perdue of Lewisville and Laura Perry and husband, Barrett, of Newton; stepson, Dr. Marty Heesch and wife, Sheila, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Emily Heesch of Hickory; and grandchildren, Zachary Perry and Katie Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 35th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held for family and friends at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Seaman officiating.

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Catawba Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Kens passing! I loved him very much and I was so privileged to care for him! He was a special man! Prayers to you all. God Bless.
Emily Yount
Friend
