Lester GrossJuly 16, 1934 - September 13, 2020Lester Gross, 86, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory East.Born in Lincoln County, July 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry and Clara Hartman Gross. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Reid Gross.He is survived by his nieces, nephews; and a sister, Alice Serrera.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.Hickory Funeral Home