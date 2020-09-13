Louise York WalkerMay 1, 1945 - September 9, 2020Louise York Walker, 75, of Hickory, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.Louise was born May 1, 1945, in Burke County, to the late William and Clara Lowman York. She was a devoted mother, loving wife and a faithful Christian, whom was the anchor of the family. Louise was a dedicated member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Walker; sisters, Edith Black, Betty Trivette; grandsons, Daniel Walker and Joshua Hinson.Survivors include her children, Art Walker and wife, Candy, Janie Dellinger and husband, Jeffrey, Terry Walker, and Tim Walker and wife, Debbie; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ed York, Jesse York, Annie Mae Baker, Billy York, Cathy Eggers; and numerous other family members.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Elijah London officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.The Walker Family would like to give thanks to Carolina Caring for the specialized care they provided.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations