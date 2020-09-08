Educated as a schoolteacher, Mary Belle, stepped out of the classroom in Eastern NC to return many years later as my Sunday School teacher at Bethel United Church of Christ in Hickory, NC. I was amazed at how many notes she prepared for the weekly class, never to use most of them. She was a fabulous teacher and interesting individual who was very proud of her ancestral roots in Caldwell, Catawba, and Burke Counties.

Neal D. Wilfong

Family