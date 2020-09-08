1/
Mary Belle Tate
Mary Belle Tate

Mary Belle Tate, 100, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory.

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Educated as a schoolteacher, Mary Belle, stepped out of the classroom in Eastern NC to return many years later as my Sunday School teacher at Bethel United Church of Christ in Hickory, NC. I was amazed at how many notes she prepared for the weekly class, never to use most of them. She was a fabulous teacher and interesting individual who was very proud of her ancestral roots in Caldwell, Catawba, and Burke Counties.
Neal D. Wilfong
