Mary Lou Young CraigNovember 7, 1938 - September 17, 2020Mary Lou Young Craig, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.She was born Nov. 7, 1938, to the late Noah Young and Cora Huffman Young in Burke County.Mary Lou was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Lynn Craig; son, Terry Carrol Craig; three sisters, Viola, Gladys and Ruby; and two brothers, Darrell and Harley.Survivors include her husband, Carrol Russell Craig of the home; daughters, Patricia Childress and husband, Ronnie, of Dudley Shoals and Denise Mathis of Icard; son, Carrol Craig Jr. and wife, Trish, of Panama City, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Buford Young and Tony Young of Hildebran.A visitation will be held today (Saturday, Sept. 19), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church. She will lie in state an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Rick Davis will be officiating the service.Hickory Funeral Home