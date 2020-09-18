Max James JohnsonMarch 24, 1933 - September 14, 2020Max James Johnson, 87, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Catawba County.Born March 24, 1933, in Burke County, he grew up in Henry River and was the son of the late Dorse James Johnson and the late Jewell Hallman Johnson.Max graduated from Hildebran High School in 1951 and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.In 1956, he went to work for General Electric Company as an advanced systems analyst in computer operations. In 1969, he relocated to Oakland, Calif., and was promoted to manager of business information systems, materials control, purchasing and shop operations. Max retired from GE in 1989 after 34 years of service. He owned and operated Collector's Cottage Antiques in Hildebran for 35 years. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of antiques and enjoyed sharing that with his customers. He was proud to count many of his regular customers as friends. His second retirement was in 2008.Max enjoyed traveling, automobile racing, sports and attending his church, Bethany Lutheran. He served on various church councils for 30 years and as president many of those terms. He was a charter member of East Burke Kiwanis Club for many years, serving as president and in other positions. He read two newspapers every morning and kept current on all news. He lived his Christian faith daily and was a true gentleman and a man of his word.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ira Mae Johnson; and a nephew, Mike Johnson.Max is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy Seagle Johnson of the home; daughter, Denise Moseley and husband, Alan, of Indian Trail; stepdaughter, Sonya Houser and husband, Kurt, of Denver, N.C.; stepson, Aaron Cantrell and wife, Sandy, of Sherrills Ford; brother, Marcus Johnson and wife, Tommie, of Hildebran; and grandchildren, Hayley Smith and husband, Wilson Garrett, of Lone Tree, Colo., Devin Houser, Gavin Houser and Sophie Houser of Denver, N.C.; nephew, Daren Johnson and wife, Galina, of Huntersville; great-nephew, Travis Johnson of Hildebran; great-niece, Daniella Johnson of Huntersville; godchildren, Isaac Reid Harrow and Kelly Harrow Tramble; a granddaughter in love and gratitude, Kristen Blair; and numerous cousins and many friends.A covered outdoor celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with the Rev. Dr. Pierson Shaw and the Rev. Dr. Robert E. Allen officiating. The service will follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required. Attendees may remain in their vehicles if preferred.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Carolina Caring of Catawba County.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory