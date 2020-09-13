1/1
Melanie Jean Lacy
1981 - 2020
Melanie Jean Lacy

February 15, 1981 - September 3, 2020

Melanie Jean Lacy, 39, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born February 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Edward Ray Lacy and Rebecca Jo Lacy. She was from Charleston, W.Va., and lived her last years in Hickory.

Melanie worked at Wendy's on Hwy 70 in Hickory where she was a very devoted worker. Even though she had no car, she walked approximately 5 miles from home to work, and then back again every day, in all types of inclement weather.

She was devoted to working hard and helping her community, to provide a good image for her two children. She loved them both dearly and pushed herself to do better for them.

Melanie was an U.S. Army Military veteran, who completed her basic training in Virginia. She was a proud member of the AmVets Military Organization and helped with the homeless veterans, providing clothes, ware, furniture, toiletries, and whatever else it took. Her final resting place will be the Salisbury Military Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Kierra Lacy; son Kierahn Lacy; mother, Rebecca Lacy; brother, Kyle Lacy; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Her father, Edward Ray Lacy, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Freedom Biker Church of Hickory. Everyone who knew Melanie is welcome to attend.

Jenkins Funeral Home is not involved at the service at the church.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net



Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
