Micheal Dwight Bolick
1953 - 2020
Micheal Dwight Bolick

March 13, 1953 - September 4, 2020

Michael Dwight Bolick, 67, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke.

He was born March 13, 1953, to the late Dwight Bolick and Shirley Weaver Bolick, in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Bolick.

Survivors include his sons, Kevin Ashley Bolick of Charlotte, Brandon Lee Bolick and wife, Toni Dearstyne, of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Chase Bolick, Ashland Bolick, Chloe Bolick; sister, Debbie Lowery and husband, Steve, of Hickory; and brother, Steve Bolick and wife, Cindy, of Bethlehem.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Earnest Richards will be officiating the service.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Catawba Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283223010
