1/1
Nicholas Allan Sermons
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Allan Sermons

November 30, 1980 - September 5, 2020

Nicholas Allan Sermons, 39, of Hickory, passed away at his residence Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Born Nov. 30, 1980, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Aubrey Sermons Jr. and Debra Perryman Sermons of Hickory.

Nicholas enjoyed playing guitar and making beautiful knives. He loved his music, had a good heart, and always helped everyone. He is finally at peace.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his paternal grandmother, Ginger Sermons of Hickory; two children, Hannah Peak of Black Mountain and Logan Sermons of Thomasville; and many uncles, cousins, and family members who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
Rest in peace nick u was a great guy sorry u had to leave us so soon
Amanda Payne
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved