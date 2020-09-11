I have so many wonderful memories of Big O! He always welcomed all of us crazy teenagers into his home with a huge greeting and even bigger pat! I have so many wonderful memories of me, Ruthie, and our other friends watching movies, having loud sleepovers, riding boxes down the big hill out back, and creating a mess in the kitchen cooking at their home. We had fun trips to the farm and he was always around smiling and laughing. He will be missed, but had an amazing, full life! Rest In Peace Big O! The Cawthrons send prayers of peace and comfort to the family.

Kathy Keathley Cawthron

Friend