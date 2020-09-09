Robert George FrittsAugust 6, 1958 - September 7, 2020Robert George Fritts, 62, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home in Hickory.Robert was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Rochester, N.Y, and moved to Stone Mountain, Ga., at the age of 13. He was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School and Georgia State University. Robert married his wife, Yuvette Smith Fritts, in 1986. The couple eventually settled in Hickory, in 1989, where they raised their two sons, Britton "Brien" O'Brien and Spencer Smith Fritts. Robert was the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Blue Ridge Healthcare System in Morganton. Outside of the office, he loved golfing with his sons, and spending time with his family in the North Carolina mountains.Robert is survived by his wife, Yuvette; two sons, Brien, and wife, Katherine, and Spencer; grandson, Britton Auman Fritts; parents, Mary and Carlton Fritts; siblings, Joe Fritts, and wife, Jill, Suzanne Alea, and husband, Danny, and Russell Fritts, and wife, Catreece; in-laws, Jack and Mary Smith; brother-in-law, Britt Smith, and his wife, Leslie Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements will be in private at a future time.Contributions in memory of Robert may be made to the Good Samaritan Clinic, 305 W. Union St., Morganton, North Carolina 28655.