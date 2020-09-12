Robert "Bob" Stofko
August 17, 1934 - September 9, 2020
Robert "Bob" Stofko, 86, of Hayden Rd. in Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John A. Sr. and Margaret Stofko. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Stofko, John A. Stofko Jr., William Stofko and infant, James Stofko.
Bob graduated from Benedictine High School, in Cleveland, Ohio, and received his degree from Cleveland Institute of Engineering. He married Carol, Sept. 1, 1956. When he retired in 1996, after 25 years with Eaton Corporation/NAACO, he had worked with them both in Ohio and North Carolina. He held office in many organizations over the years, including American Red Cross, Lenoir Optimist Club, Lenoir Youth Foundation, Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, Bridge to Bridge, Yokefellow, Dale Carnegie, Boy Scouts of America and on and on. He received many awards and much recognition from these organizations. He always took his civic responsibility seriously and generously donated his time and talent to his church and friends as well.
Bob was a dedicated and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His sons, Mike and Chris, have many fond (and some not so fond) memories of shared hobbies and projects. His grandchildren, Tim, Jim, and Mikey Stofko; and his great-grandchildren, Marissa and Kaden Stofko, will remember him for his jokes and laughter at their antics. His greatest goal in life was for everyone to be his friend. "My name is Bob Stofko and don't you forget it" he would say as he brought a smile to everyone's face! His hugs and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Kotarski Stofko of the home; two sons, Michael R. Stofko of Cleveland, Ohio and Christopher J. Stofko of Richmond, Va.; sister, Margaret Mizer of Garfield Heights, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tim, Jim and Mikey Stofko; and two great-grandchildren, Marissa and Kaden Stofko.
There will be a drive-thru receiving Sunday evening, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, at 10 a.m., with celebrant Father Larry LoMonaco and Deacon Ron Caplette. Interment will be private at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.
Due to COVID-19, facial masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or to your favorite charity
