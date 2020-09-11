Robert Thomas PutnamSeptember 26, 1985 - September 6, 2020Robert Thomas Putnam entered Heaven at the age of 34, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.Born Sept. 26, 1985, in Hickory, he was the son of Shelia and Billy Sherrill and the late Hugh W Putnam Jr. of Hickory.Robbie was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He worked for Samet Corporation in Greensboro, as a Senior Project Manager where he was climbing the leadership ladder. He was widely respected by his co-workers for his devotion and ability to lead his team. Robbie was always up for a challenge and gave 100% on everything he did.Outside of work, he enjoyed golfing, watching and attending sporting events (specifically the Carolina Panthers and University of Tennessee Volunteers), bird-hunting, country music (especially George Strait and Eric Church), sitting around a fire and spending time with his friends and family. Those closest to Robbie are honored to have known him and will keep his memory alive in the many stories and life events he took part in. He was always the life of the party. Robbie had an infectious smile and a laugh that would light up a room, and he never met a stranger. The void of Robbie's passing will be felt by many.His main joy in life was watching his kids grow to be kind, outgoing, and beautiful individuals inside and out. He cherished his time golfing with his son, watching his daughter dance, and teaching them both strong values and new skills like baseball, fishing, and camping. He was and always will be so proud to be their Daddy. Robbie will continue to guide and watch them grow to be kinder, stronger, braver, and more outstanding individuals. Robbie will always be with us through his strong presence in our lives.Married for 10 years, Robbie loved his wife, Megan, with all that he had. He loved traveling with her, making her smile, and always keeping her on her toes. Robbie was always very proud of the woman Megan had become. As the love of his life and mother to their two amazing children, he has and will continue to support and love her - infinity to the infinity power.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Megan Putnam; daughter, Raegan; son, Peyton of High Point; mother and stepfather, Shelia and Billy Sherrill; brother, Trae Putnam of Hickory; stepsister, Olivia Homesley of Stanley; mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Duran Lail of Taylorsville; two sisters/brothers-in-law, Kristen and Dan Robillard of Apex, Calyn and Ben Ford of Advance; three nephews, Fore Putnam, and Dominic and Miles Robillard; and two nieces, Jaclyn and Kaylen Homsley.A celebration of his life will be held at High Point Rockers Stadium in High Point, Monday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m. A receiving of friends and family will be held from 2 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Robbie will be surrounded by a group of friends he has cherished over the years.In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to support his children's college fund, Raegan and Peyton Putnam. A fundraiser has been started to collect money for their college education via GoFundMe. The funds have been set up in their name and will be treasured by Robbie and Megan.