Roberta Mae Handlin



February 24, 1952 - September 6, 2020



Roberta Mae Handlin, 68, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Wake Forest Medical Center, after a courageous fight against Leukemia.



She was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Robert C. and Loretta Rous Handlin.



Roberta was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints where she sang in the choir and loved her church and church family. She kept God and family first. She loved her gardening and flowers, and enjoyed the outdoors. She also tatted, sewed, and made miniature scale models of various replicas of old buildings and bridges, which are displayed at the Newton Library genealogy room. She loved working on genealogy of family and at her job at the Genealogy Room at Newton Library.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Handlin; sister, Twila Jo Bruce; and brother-in-law, David Bruce.



Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Loretta R. Handlin of Newton; sisters, Penny Handlin of Newton, Lois Ward (Donald) of Maiden; daughter, Carol Blood (David) of Jamestown; son, Christopher Hayes of Advance; and grandchildren, Ethan Blood, Aaron Blood and Victoria Blood.



A service to celebrate Roberta's life will be held at Catawba Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hickory today (Thursday, Sept. 10), from 6 to 8 p.m.



Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store