1/1
Roberta Mae Handlin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Mae Handlin

February 24, 1952 - September 6, 2020

Roberta Mae Handlin, 68, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Wake Forest Medical Center, after a courageous fight against Leukemia.

She was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Robert C. and Loretta Rous Handlin.

Roberta was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints where she sang in the choir and loved her church and church family. She kept God and family first. She loved her gardening and flowers, and enjoyed the outdoors. She also tatted, sewed, and made miniature scale models of various replicas of old buildings and bridges, which are displayed at the Newton Library genealogy room. She loved working on genealogy of family and at her job at the Genealogy Room at Newton Library.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Handlin; sister, Twila Jo Bruce; and brother-in-law, David Bruce.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Loretta R. Handlin of Newton; sisters, Penny Handlin of Newton, Lois Ward (Donald) of Maiden; daughter, Carol Blood (David) of Jamestown; son, Christopher Hayes of Advance; and grandchildren, Ethan Blood, Aaron Blood and Victoria Blood.

A service to celebrate Roberta's life will be held at Catawba Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hickory today (Thursday, Sept. 10), from 6 to 8 p.m.

Burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Catawba Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Catawba Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved