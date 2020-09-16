1/
Soraya Lynn Mullins
1964 - 2020
Soraya Lynn Mullins

October 25, 1964 - September 13, 2020

Soraya Lynn Mullins, 55, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 25, 1964, in Wise County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank Douglas and Jewel Ann Moore Robinson. She loved all animals.

In addition to her parents, Soraya was preceded in death by her, son, Nathaniel Mullins; and her sister, Anna Robinson.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Clinton Mullins; four sisters, Freda Light and husband, Roy, of Newton, Elisa Mullins and husband, Darrell, of Coeburn, Va., Penny Robinson of Clintwood, Va., and Sharon Horne of Bryan, Texas; honorary sister, Pam Rink and husband, Mike, of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
