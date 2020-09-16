1/1
Susan Joan Atherton Rendleman
1937 - 2020
Susan Joan Atherton Rendleman

April 2, 1937 - September 14, 2020

Susan Joan Atherton Rendleman, 83, passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 2, 1937, to the late George H. Atherton and Esther Fuller Atherton in Linn County, Iowa. Susan was a member of Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College, Susan served alongside her husband as a pastor's wife, church organist, and choir director at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hickory for 30 years. She also dedicated 25 years as a first grade and reading teacher at Icard Elementary School.

Always a people lover, Susan was a faithful choir member at Saint Andrews Lutheran Church after retirement. Some of her favorite activities included trips to the beach with her family, Silver Sneakers, and daily walks through the neighborhood. Susan was loved by many in the community and will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Atherton.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Rendleman of the home; son, Chris Rendleman of Hickory; daughter, Lynn R. Faggion and husband, Mark of Clayton; grandchildren, Spencer R. Osterhoudt and husband, Nick, Emily Irish and husband, Jack, Ellie Faggion, Andrew Faggion, Joseph Faggion, David Faggion, Joshua Faggion, and Susanna Faggion.

A private service will be held at Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC; or St. Andrews Music Ministry, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC.

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
