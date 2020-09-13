Tammy Mae BrittOctober 3, 1965 - September 8, 2020Tammy Mae Britt passed away peacefully, in her sleep, early Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Claremont.Tammy was born Oct. 3, 1965, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Fred Britt and Betty Herndon. She is survived by her daughter, Chasity (31); and grandchildren, Kayden (15), Phoenix (13), and Miah (8).Tammy made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was always the life of the party. She enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, dancing, fashion, shopping, reading, and playing with her dog, Cooper. Other than being a mother and grandmother, her proudest accomplishment was becoming a certified solder technician in the fiber optics industry. Those who truly knew her will miss her most. Those who didn't know her missed out.There will be no public services. The family wishes to mourn privately.In lieu of the customary flowers or donations to charity, her family asks you to reach out to a loved one who may be battling addiction. Talk to your love ones while you can.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover