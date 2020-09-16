Wannette Bolen
April 10, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Wanette Isenhour Ogle Bolen, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Wednesday night, Sept. 9, 2020, with her daughter, Laura Ogle-Graham, by her side.
Wanette is also survived by her son, Stephen Spencer Ogle; daughter, Leslie Lynn Ogle Freeman; sons-in-law, Marion G. Freeman and Stewart W. Graham; Sherry Ferrelli Ogle; granddaughters, Sarah Spencer Ogle and Grace Ellisa Olga Graham; grandsons, Jake and Joey Ferrelli, and Andrew Graham; brother, Mack Isenhour of Hickory and his wife, Nancy; sister, Joan Bowar; and many nieces and nephews, whom adored their Aunt Wannie. Wanette practiced psychotherapy for over 40 years and quite literally saved hundreds of lives. Her guidance, advice, and words of wisdom will no doubt live on.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time due to the current pandemic.
