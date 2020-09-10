1/1
Mack Cook
1943 - 2020
Mack Cook

April 6, 1943 - September 6, 2020

Mack Eddison Cook, 77, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

He was born April 6, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Hugh and Willie Christopher Cook. Mack was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Hickory, worked full-time with the National Guard Civil Service and was a member of American Legion Post 48. He loved nature, gardening and especially bird watching.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jerri Hitaffer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Peggie Philyaw Cook of the home; daughters, Rhonda Lunsford and husband, Tracey, of Granite Falls and Cindy Thompson of Hickory; grandchildren, Kebony Thompson, Taylor Lunsford, Hunter Lunsford, and Amber Anderson; and great-grandchild, Aydin Thompson.

A service to celebrate Mack's life with military honors by Amvets Post 76-Hickory will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Sandi Hood will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Peace United Church of Christ, 2230 29th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com



Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-2111
