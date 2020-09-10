Barbara Jones LinebergerOctober 14, 1940 - September 8, 2020Mrs. Barbara Jones Lineberger, 79, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice of Sherrills Ford, following a brief illness.Barbara was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late Luella Jones and Arthur Mayes. She was educated at Happy Plains School in Taylorsville. She worked for Hanes Industry for 35 years. She was a member of McQueen Chapel United Methodist Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gaither Roosevelt Lineberger; and her brother, Danny Jones.She is survived by her son, Gary (Chuck) Lineberger and daughter-in-law, Linda Farrer Lineberger of Conover; sister, Catherine Shuford of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Lamar Lineberger of Taylorsville, and Alexis Lineberger of Hickory; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and special friend, Robert James of Newton.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., in Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Marcus Ollis and Pastor Cassandra Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton