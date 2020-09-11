James Darden "Sporty" HillJune 5, 1940 - September 5, 2020Graveside service for James Hill, 80, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, 700 West View Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend W.L. Muse will officiate.Mr. Hill, who passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 5, 1940 in Lee County, Alabama.Public viewing for Mr. Hill will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Bernice W. Hill of Auburn, AL; five sons, James D. Hill, Jr., Teddy Hill of Gary, IN, Gabe Marshall of Augusta, GA, Tony (Kenotta) Thornton and Jean-Paul Findley of Auburn, AL; three daughters, Cheryl Craig of Gary, IN, Paula Hill of Phenix City, AL and Paulette Findley of Auburn, AL; ten grandchildren, Michael Hill, Kaden Thornton, Davonna Craig, Daryl Craig, Donnell Craig, LaKebia Findley, Courtney Findley, Blake Findley, Keyanna Findley and Kierra Findley; siblings, Sarah Mills of Opelika, AL, Arthur (Bennie) Hill, Jr. of Lompoc, CA, Dorothy Wilcher of Indianapolis, IN, Nelle Crump of Westpoint, MS, Mable (Willie) Robinson of Auburn, AL, Larry (LaBarbara) Hill of Columbus, GA, JoAnn Johnson of Ozark, AL, Otis (Alicia) Hill of Harker Heights, TX and Michael (Mary Jo) Hill, Sr. of San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law, Joseph Webb of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Pitts of Opelika, AL; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.