Kendrick III, John Patrick
February 7, 1968 - September 7, 2020
John Patrick Kendrick, III of Trinity, NC passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 7, 2020 with his family by his side. John had a hard courageous battle with sarcoma cancer for five and a half years.
John was born on February 7, 1968 in Charleston, WV to Lucille Kendrick and the late, John Patrick Kendrick, Jr. He was originally from Smithers, WV and was a graduate in 1986 of Valley High School. John served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Donald Berry. Following his military career he relocated to the Triad area of North Carolina and met the love of his life, Cynthia Ensley. He married Cynthia on August 30, 2003. John started Kendrick Refrigeration Services in 2007 and was the owner operator. He was a hardworking, successful man always supporting his family. John enjoyed the lake, going camping and made many memories to cherish with his family. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
One of John's greatest passions was football. He was a co-founder of The Trinity Titans football program and a head coach. His influence impacted many young men in the Archdale-Trinity area teaching hard work, dedication, and never settling for less than your best. You could often hear John leading the chant of "I got your back" on many football fields across the southeast. John's competitive spirit allowed him to also coach at Archdale-Trinity Little League Basketball, Creekside and LA Flex baseball. John was also a co-founder of Carolina Titans Baseball, where he was an assistant coach. Coach John's legacy will live on forever through the young men he coached through the game of football, baseball, basketball, and life.
John was always the life of the party who loved having his friends and family around to enjoy each other's company. He was truly an awesome man to know and a best friend to have. He was a wise, trustworthy, supportive friend and very giving to many. It was common for John to go buy something for a homeless person or someone he saw on the side of the road. Stranger wasn't a word to John. He was a loving husband, father, son, pawpaw, coach, and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father in law, Lanny Ensley.
John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cynthia Kendrick; son, Patrick Kendrick; daughter, Brittany Ensley all of the home and daughter Felicia Kendrick of Virginia Beach, VA; mother, Lucille Kendrick of Smithers, WV; a brother, Steven Kendrick of St. George, Utah; two grandsons Jackson Damron and Wyatt Allison; mother-in-law, Shirley Worley of Thomasville and sister in law, Angela Greene and her husband, Skip of Archdale.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, NC. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th from 6 until 8 pm at Advantage Funeral Service in Archdale and following the graveside service at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health, c/o Cancer Research, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.
Arrangements made Advantage Funeral Home of Archdale. Online condolences may be made at www.advantagearchdale.com
.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service - Archdale
120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263