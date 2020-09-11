Richard "Rick" SigmonMarch 5, 1959 - September 8, 2020Richard Scott "Rick" Sigmon, 61, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Atrium Health Charlotte as a result of a motorcycle accident.He was born March 5, 1959, in Catawba County to the late Glenn Samuel Sigmon and Faye Lail Sigmon. Rick was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover and enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with his family and dogs.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Garrick Sigmon and fiancée, Shannon Brandy of Lenoir; daughter, Maranda Sigmon of Hickory; brother, Gary Sigmon and wife, Donna, of Claremont; grandchildren, Kaylee DiLuzio and Rylee Sigmon; and canine companions, Gabby and Chipper.A memorial service to celebrate Rick's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Rudy DeRosa will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.