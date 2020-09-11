1/1
Barbara Hull
1937 - 2020
Barbara Hull

March 17, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2020

Barbara K. Hull passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, in Waco, TX.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Seating is limited and masks are required for those attending.

Barbara worked at the Baylor Bookstore for 38 years where she touched the lives of many Baylor students, alumni, faculty and staff. She loved spending time with her family, staying active and being involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by both of her parents, Sidney and Marie Kirkland; and her beloved husband, Keith Hull. She is survived by her sister, Debbie Woodward. Barbara is also survived by her four children, David and his wife, Laurie, Cassie and her husband, Bobby, Phil and his wife, Cheryl, and Cindy and her husband, Jeff. She has 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.




Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX 76708
(254) 752-5900
