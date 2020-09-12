Norman Andrew Punch
January 8, 1936 - September 10, 2020
Norman Andrew Punch, 84, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Trinity Village.
Born Jan. 8, 1936, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Carroll Adolphus Punch and Bonnie Jarrett Punch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Punch; sister, Wanda Punch Austin; brother-in-law, Carl Frye; brother-in-law, Dr. Lee M. Seagle Jr.; brother-in-law, Clifford Helton; sister-in-law, Lucy Starnes Frye; sister-in-law, Evelyn Frye Helton; and brother-in-law, Adrian Frye.
Norman was president of his junior class in 1953, a 1954 graduate of Hickory High School, a 1958 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he received his B.A. in Physical Education, and in 1960, earned his Master's Degree in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. While playing football at Lenoir-Rhyne, in his senior year, he received the Lee Kirby Memorial Award and the Sportsmanship Award. In 2002, he was inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame.
After graduation, he taught and coached football and track in Thomasville for a year, until Coach Clarence Stasavich called him back to Lenoir-Rhyne to be an Assistant Football Coach and Head Track Coach. In these roles, Punch won All-District and All-Conference in track for three consecutive years, as well as, the National Championship in Football in 1960.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six months in 1961, served for six years on the Board of the Hickory Recreation Commission, and served as a Member of the Board of the Piedmont Educational Foundation.
Punch worked in textiles for seven years before entering the furniture business. He held the position of Purchasing and Personnel Director at J. Royale Furniture (Hickory) for eight years before retiring in December 2001.
Norman was active in Bethany Lutheran and Holy Trinity Lutheran in Hickory, serving on the Church Council and teaching Sunday school for the Men's Bible Class at both churches.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vernice Frye Punch of Hickory; son, Norman Andrew (Andy) Punch Jr. of Holly Springs; daughter, Carol Elizabeth Gutierrez of Oro Valley, Ariz.; grandson, Justin Andrew Kinne of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-law, Nancy Seagle, Edna Punch and Lucy H. Frye, all of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held Sept. 19, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Chris Webb officiating. The service will be livestreamed at htlchickory.org/streaming-worship
. The family encourages all those who want to participate to join them in spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Education Foundation/Bear's Club, P.O. Box 7280, Hickory, NC 28601; or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com