Louise York Walker
1945 - 2020
Louise York Walker

May 1, 1945 - September 9, 2020

Louise York Walker, 75, of Hickory, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Louise was born May 1, 1945, in Burke County, to the late William and Clara Lowman York. She was a devoted mother, loving wife and a faithful Christian, whom was the anchor of the family. Louise was a dedicated member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Walker; sisters, Edith Black, Betty Trivette; grandsons, Daniel Walker and Joshua Hinson.

Survivors include her children, Art Walker and wife, Candy, Janie Dellinger and husband, Jeffrey, Terry Walker, and Tim Walker and wife, Debbie; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ed York, Jesse York, Annie Mae Baker, Billy York, Cathy Eggers; and numerous other family members.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Elijah London officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The Walker Family would like to give thanks to Carolina Caring for the specialized care they provided.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home

