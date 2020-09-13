Jacky Martin HedrickSeptember 16, 1937 - September 11, 2020Jacky Martin Hedrick, 82, of Catawba, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.Born Sept. 16, 1937, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Burette and Eula Martin Hedrick. Jacky was a veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Hedrick, Harold Hedrick; and four sisters, Faydene Long, Florence Lytton, Dorothy Carson and Norma Jean Hedrick.Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Judi Willis of the home and Kitty Bryant and husband, Donald of New York; and numerous nieces and nephewsGraveside services will be held today (Sunday, Sept. 13), at 2 p.m., at Hopewell U.M.C. Cemetery in Sherrills Ford with Pastor David Green officiating.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Maiden