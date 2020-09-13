1/1
Ricky Wayne "Big Rick" Sigmon
1964 - 2020
Ricky "Big Rick" Wayne Sigmon

August 19, 1964 - September 11, 2020

Ricky "Big Rick" Wayne Sigmon, 56, of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence. Ricky was born Aug. 19, 1964, in Iredell County, to the late Jerry Lee Sigmon and Evelyn Fulbright Sigmon. Rick played football for Elon University and was a Kodak All-American and Hall of Famer for the university. He had a try-out with the Green Bay Packers but chose family instead. His hobbies were hunting and fishing, and enjoyed teaching his family to enjoy the same.

He is survived by three daughters, Alicia Porter and husband, Robert, of Lincolnton, Courtney Sigmon of Charlotte, and Hunter Sigmon and fiancée, Jacob Cable of Lincolnton; two grandchildren, Rylan and Kinsley Porter; sister, Leigh Anne Green and husband, Gerald, of Lincolnton; niece and nephew, Isabella and Gerran Green.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m., at Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba with the Rev. Jeff Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
Concord United Methodist Church
SEP
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Concord United Methodist Church
