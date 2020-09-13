1/1
Betty Jean (Murray) Rayfield
1940 - 2020
Betty Jean Murray Rayfield

February 21, 1940 - September 10, 2020

Betty Jean Murray Rayfield, 80, of Hickory, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Cleveland County, to the late Valley and Blanche Murray. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a long time member of Charity Freewill Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully. Her hobbies were shopping, gardening, traveling, and coloring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Sue Murray and Roxanne Nanney and husband, Wayne Nanney.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Harold Preston Rayfield; sons, Barry Rayfield and wife, Debbie, of Hickory and Brian Rayfield of Raleigh; daughter, Gina Godbey and husband, David, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Crystal Lail and husband, Jason, of Hickory, Preston Rayfield of Hickory, Brandon Godbey of Granite Falls, John Godbey of South Korea, Jenna Godbey of Granite Falls, and Keleigh Godbey of Granite Falls; great-grandchildren, Taylor Evans and husband, Thomas, of Hickory, Alexis Lail of Hickory, Peyton Rayfield of Hickory, Jonah Rayfield of Hickory, and Abbigail Wallace of Granite Falls; brothers, Jessie Lee Murray and wife, Mary, of Lawndale, John Murray and wife, Deb, of Caroleen, and Ernest Tilford Murray and wife, Leah, of Caroleen; sisters, Kathleen Henson and husband, Donald, of Rutherfordton and Lorene Scoggins of Rutherfordton.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Simerly officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Catawba Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
