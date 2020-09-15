1/1
Lester Gross
1934 - 2020
Lester Gross

July 16, 1934 - September 13, 2020

Lester Gross, 86, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory East.

Born in Lincoln County, July 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry and Clara Hartman Gross. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Reid Gross.

He is survived by his nieces, nephews; and a sister, Alice Serrera.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283223010
