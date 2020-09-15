1/1
Annie Jane Wood Everhart
1925 - 2020
Annie Jane Wood Everhart

May 1, 1925 - September 13, 2020

Ann Everhart, 95, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Mountain View.

She was born May 1, 1925, in Chinquapin, to the late Laura Frances and Peter Wood.

She was a loving wife to the late William Henry Everhart for 59 years.

A member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Viewmont, Ann worked as a secretary in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Memphis, Tennessee, and Dayton, Ohio. She was a talented seamstress, cook, canner, and gardener as well as a wonderful mother and "Memaw".

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by her three siblings, John William Wood, Catherine Rivenbark, and O.K. Wood.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Rick Carmack; granddaughter, Jennifer Baxley (Mike); grandson, Jon Carmack; great-granddaughter, Bryce Baxley; sisters-in-law, Barbara DeLong of Winston-Salem, Ruby Nell Carter (Gray) of Advance, and Miriam Wood of New Bern; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private family inurnment will be held at Mt. Olive's Columbarium due to the current pandemic.

Special thanks are given to all the staff at Brookdale Falling Creek where she has lived for the past almost 15 years, as well as staff at Trinity Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
