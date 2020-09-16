Myrtle "Bobbie" Huffman



Myrtle "Bobbie" Huffman passed peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. As was her practice, Bobbie fought to eke out every opportunity to experience life in her 93 years - and the dying process was no different.



Bobbie was the daughter of Everett and Addie Carpenter of Longview, where she lived until she married Houston Huffman and moved to Hildebran. Bobbie's passion for being an active participant in democracy and her belief that we must all VOTE was almost as strong as her steadfast commitment to her three children, Van Huffman of Hildebran, April Eckard of Taylorsville and Alisa Huffman of Raleigh. She loved her grandchildren, Susan Painter, Tristan Bumgarner and Houston Bumgarner, and her great-grandson, Edison, as much as she was proud of them.



After receiving her business degree at Clevenger's Business College, Bobbie worked with her husband to run a diner, she served as a District Court Magistrate in "lower" Burke County, and ended her professional life at High Rise, the youth institution in Morganton.



Bobbie was an influential community organizer and volunteer in Hildebran. She spent countless hours working at Friday night bingo to raise money to build a community center and produce community activities such as the annual Fourth of July parade and related activities.



Bobbie was a woman of strong faith that guided her through difficult times. Her experiences taught her the importance of being present with others and loving them unconditionally. She often fought for the under-dog. Her ability to love and listen made her a favorite aunt to nieces and nephews too numerous to count. Bobbie was the lone survivor of her Carpenter and Huffman relatives and other friends of her generation whom she missed dearly in her later years. Stories of Bobbie's zest for life will continue to be recounted again and again as we grieve the loss of a powerful and courageous woman and celebrate her exit from 2020 into a much more joyful place.



The family plans to invite others to celebrate Bobbie's life once it is safe for everyone to gather in a public place. We wish to thank Bobbie's primary physician, Jamie Young, M.D., for her 15 years of dedication in partnering with Bobbie to experience the best health possible, and Alexander County Hospice for their excellent care and devotion over the past five months.



If you wish to make a donation in Bobbie's name, she will be tickled with any act of kindness in her name.



