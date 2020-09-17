Jimmie Harold SmithAugust 14, 1939 - September 13, 2020Mr. Jimmie Harold Smith, 81, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a period of declining health.Jimmie was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Bedford Smith and Mary Jane Cook Smith. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps. Jimmie loved to tell everyone jokes and make them laugh; and he enjoyed fishing.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Rae Smith; infant son, Jimmie Steven Smith; and sister, Frances Davis.Survivors include his daughters, Robin Abernethy of Connelly Springs, Kathy Josey of Mountain View, and Terri Young and husband, Dean, of Hildebran; grandchildren, Misty Abernethy, Katie Hernandez, Tyler Hernandez, Kristina Hernandez, Amber Josey, Stephen Josey, Jordan Young, and Jacob Young; and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Speagle, Catherine Teague, and Patricia Teague; and numerous nieces and nephews.The children would like to say a special thank you to all of the staff at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and his sister, Catherine Teague and her children, Bobby and Dawn, for taking such great and loving care of their father.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., at Mtn. View Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Speagle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Caldwell County Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps.Memorial may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251Washington, DC 20090-7251.