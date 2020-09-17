James "Mac" Horace McCall IIIJanuary 24, 1948 - September 15, 2020James "Mac" Horace McCall III, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Jan. 24, 1948, in High Point, he was the son of the late James Horace McCall Jr. and Helen Scott McCall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kelsie Elizabeth Million.Mac was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. He spent the majority of his career with Broyhill Furniture as the vice-president of sales. He then went on to become President of Clayton Marcus and retired in 2007.He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Bethlehem Lions Club. Mac loved boating, both on the lake and at the beach, but his true love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom lovingly called him "Peeps", as did most of the world.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane "Janie" Mebane McCall of the home; children, Allison Bacot McCall and partner, Leslie Ann Brown, James Horace McCall IV and wife, Shannon Jesse McCall, Sarah McCall White and husband, Robert Jason White, all of Hickory; grandchildren, Jane "Janie" Mebane Pennell, Carter Ned Pennell, Anthony Chase McLean and wife, Olga, James (Ames) Horace McCall V, Mebane Elizabeth White, Harper Lindsay White, Larkin Miller White, Causey Beckham White, and Gibson McCrady White; great-grandchildren, Peyton Lee Million and Finn McLean; sister, Pat Carlton and husband, Tom of Clemmons; and brother, Bill McCall and wife, Lori of Wilmington.A celebration of Mac's life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church's outdoor pavilion with Pastor Mike Stone officiating. The church requests that all who attend wear masks and observe social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.