Mary Lelia Houser Abernathy
1926 - 2020
Mary Lelia Houser Abernathy

April 4, 1926 - September 15, 2020

Mary Lelia Houser Abernethy, 94, of Abernethy Farm Road, in Vale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.

The Rev. Tommy Lineberger will officiate at a graveside service to be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery followed by the Eastern Star Funeral Ceremony. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at the Lincoln County Shrine Club. Social distancing and face masks are required. Her body will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept 18, at Warlick Funeral Home. The family will not be present.

Mrs. Abernethy was born April 4, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Claude Monroe and Nannie Coon Houser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Abernethy Jr.; son-in-law, Ken Hoyle; two brothers, Frank Houser and James Houser; and her sister, Pauline Schronce.

Mrs. Abernethy is survived by her children, Renee Hoyle of Vale, Robert "Bob" E. Abernethy III of Vale and Randy Abernethy and wife, Brenda, of Vale; three grandchildren, Dawn Wilson and husband, Shane, Crystal Dean and husband, Eddie, and Johnny Lail and wife, Tonya; six great-grandchildren, Kelsey Pump and husband, Taylor, Marissa Wilson, Logan Dean, Lyric Auston and husband, Dylan, Brandon Lail, and Abby Lail; three great-great-grandchildren, Andrew Pump, Addilynn Pump and Immerson Auston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Abernethy was the matriarch for both sides of the family and served as historian for the community. She was well known for her vast historical knowledge and as a resource for the genealogy of numerous local families. As a devoted and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she served in many roles throughout the years, including Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Director of weeknight church school, lifetime member of WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), and as a bloodmobile volunteer. She was a loving stay at home mother whose priorities were her children, husband, family activities and caring for the farm and community members. Mrs. Abernethy was a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1972, where she served in many capacities including Worthy Matron for multiple terms. She also enjoyed participating in various community activities and fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 7, Vale, NC 28168; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Lincoln County Shrine Club, 1470 Cat Square Rd., Vale, NC 28168.

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Hi Renee and family- sad she is no longer with you in body but know she will always be with you in spirit. Reading about her we know she is indeed with her Lord. She was a pretty lady and led an active life. I know she will be held dear by many.

John and I offer our condolences.

Carol
Carol Di Re
Friend
