Geraldine Elizabeth ClarkJuly 4, 1941 - September 16, 2020Geraldine Elizabeth Clark, 79, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Geraldine was born July 4, 1941, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Charlie Canipe and Mammie Jonas Canipe. She was awarded Yard of the Month for the City of Newton many times, a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover and prior to her retirement, an inspector in the furniture industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; and three sistersShe is survived by husband of 62 years, Ralph Edward Clark of the home; son, Eddie Clark and wife, Tanya, of Hickory; daughters, Teresa Crouse and husband, Kenneth, and Sandra Taylor and husband, Jeff, all of Newton; brother, James Canipe of Arizona; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.The family will receive friends today, (Friday, Sept. 18), from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton