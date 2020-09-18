Sue Smith MorganSue Smith Morgan, 88, of Hickory, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Sept, 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.Born in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Luther Smith and Martha Stamey Smith.Sue loved to travel, attend court sessions, sending and receiving cards and watching Jimmy Swaggert telecast. She was employed for over 40 years in the hosiery industry.In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husbands, Toney H. Robbins and Glenn Morgan; brothers, Marvin L. Smith Jr. and Harold Smith; and sister, Maxine Smith.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Toney Robbins and wife, Martha, of Conover and Jeff L. Robbins of Hickory; grandson, Derek R. Robbins of Hickory; sister, Betty Blackwelder of Concord; and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces.The graveside services were held Monday, Sept. 14, at Catawba Memorial Park.The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Robert Glenn and staff at the Medical Arts Clinic and to the doctors and nurses at Catawba Memorial and Frye Hospitals.In lieu of flowers, the family request gifts be sent to The Church of God Children's Home, 3485 Orphanage Cir., Concord, NC 28027.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory