Beverly S. "Bunny" White
April 9, 1939 - September 16, 2020
Beverly Shuford White, 81, of Hickory, passed away at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Born April 9, 1939, in Winston-Salem, she was the daughter of Robin Fraley Shuford and Dr. Jacob Harrison Shuford Jr.
She received the nickname "Bunny" because she was born on Easter Sunday. Bunny attended the Hickory Public Schools and graduated in 1960 from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education. She later received her master's and educational specialist degrees from Appalachian State University.
From 1960 to 1982, Bunny served the Hickory Public Schools as a teacher at Oakwood, Highland, and Viewmont Elementary Schools. She was a principal at W.M. Jenkins and Southwest Elementary Schools from 1982 to 1998.
Possessing a strong belief that all children can learn and that learning is a lifelong process, she provided leadership in her schools' participation in advanced trends and educational innovations. During her 38-year career, she received many state and local recognitions including the Wachovia N.C. Principal of the Year. Bunny influenced many students and teachers and took great joy in following their lives and careers.
Locally, Bunny served as a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ. Bunny loved travel and highlights were the special trips she took with her three grandsons to Africa, Alaska, the Ecuador rainforest and Galápagos Islands. She loved time spent in her beautiful backyard and vegetable garden. The family has special memories of annual beach vacations.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; nephew Nick Shuford; and son-in-law, Nathan Cantrell.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan White Cantrell of Ocean Isle Beach and Sandra White Jones (Bruce) of Hickory; grandsons, Chris Cantrell (Annie) of Wilmington, Andy Cantrell (Meredith) of Roswell, Ga., and Brian Jones (Molly) of High Point; sister, Sandra Shuford Crowder (Moncure) of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Jacob Harrison Shuford III (Karen) of Yulee, Fla.; niece, Jena Young; and nephew, Matt Shuford. Bunny was blessed with the births of four great-grandsons: Luke and Sawyer Jones, Walker Cantrell and Cash Cantrell.
The family would like to thank Abernethy Laurels for the excellent care and compassion shown. Throughout her life, Bunny supported many Hickory arts and science organizations and nonprofits. Memorials may be made to the United Church Homes and Services (U.C.H.S.) Foundation, 100 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658, or to a charity of one's choice
.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bunny's wonderful legacy will be celebrated at a later date.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com