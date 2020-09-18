1/1
Cindy Harwood
Cindy Harwood

September 16, 2020

Cindy Harwood passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, from COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by her dear parents, William and Kelda Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Andrew Harwood; her sister, Susan DiMauro (husband, J.T. DiMaruo, and son, Kellam DiMauro); her son, Brandon Harwood (wife, Chelsey Harwood, and daughters, Lilly and Fiona Harwood); her daughter, Katelyn Millinor (husband, Elliott Millinor, and son, Miles Millinor); and her mother-in-law, Gail Teeters.

Cindy is known in the community for being an outside office supply sale representative for the last 25 years. She loved to garden and spend time at the beach. More than anything, she loved her family and her canine companion, Madie. She was an incredible mother, sister, wife, and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in her memory.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
