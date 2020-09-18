George Hugh PlylerDecember 28, 1923 - September 16, 2020George Hugh Plyler, 96, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.Born Dec. 28, 1923, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Robert E. Plyler Sr. and Berlah Adams Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon McIlroy.Mr. Plyler was the prior owner and operator of U-Hear Co., and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer who loved to travel.He is survived by his brother, Robert Plyler of Statesville; and grandsons, Richard Moore of Tempe, Ariz., and Micheal Poovey of Wilmington.The service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.